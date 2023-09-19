Amazon expected to hire 250,000 new workers this holiday season

Amazon (AMZN) intends to recruit an extra 250,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season, marking a significant 67% increase compared to previous years. Other retailers like Macy's (M) and Target (TGT) will also be expanding their holiday workforce. Despite inflation, Wall Street analysts are anticipating a return to more typical consumer spending patterns this year.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Scahfer, Brooke DiPalma, and Pras Subramanian discuss various factors employers will be considering this season, including wage increases, labor unionization, and the challenges related to both recruiting and retaining employees.