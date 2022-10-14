Amazon faces worker walkouts, strikes ahead of holiday season
Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details how labor battles at Amazon are intensifying heading into the holiday season as more workers are staging walkouts and strikes.
Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details how labor battles at Amazon are intensifying heading into the holiday season as more workers are staging walkouts and strikes.
Yahoo Finance producer Kelsey Barberio explains how TikTok is planning to compete with Amazon through building its own fulfillment centers throughout the U.S.
The beverage industry continues to gain momentum in 2022 and extend its pandemic-era growth. That’s because the beverage industry is a part of consumer staples, which are always in demand and usually the last to feel the heat of an economic downturn. The Upheaval in the Beverage Industry The beverage industry has an enormous growth […]
Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman joins the Live show to explain why the September CPI data is a grim reading for President Biden heading into the midterm elections.
Another Amazon Prime Day event is history and reports about it are "ho hum" Let's check out Amazon's charts and indicators to see what strategy makes sense now. In our October 4 review of AMZN we wrote that "A second Prime Day sounds good to me -- there are a number of things we need around the house -- but that is not enough to overcome the weak indicators I am seeing on the charts.
Goldman is staying long and strong Tesla. Here's why.
Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]
The trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton concluded Thursday after closing arguments in which prosecutors called the former executive a con man and the entrepreneur’s lawyer said he didn’t intend to deceive anyone about the electric-truck company’s technology. The jury, which is expected to begin deliberations Friday after receiving legal instructions from the judge, is set to weigh whether to convict Mr. Milton of two securities-fraud charges and two wire-fraud charges. Nikola has said it cooperated with government investigations.
Someone at the Missouri Walmart took a fire extinguisher and began spraying it, video shows.
My Black hair and Black body are not artifacts to be examined.
Russian-born analyst behind flawed dossier about former President Trump told an FBI agent he was shocked the speculative information was portrayed as fact.
Prosecutors in the case of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are calling for an investigation after a juror said she felt threatened by another member of the jury during deliberations that ended Thursday with a life sentence for Cruz's murder of 17 people. A divided jury spared Cruz the death penalty and instead decided to send him to prison for the rest of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
This week’s contract vote by the third-largest railroad union raised the possibility that a crippling nationwide strike could still happen.
‘This is a hate crime, this is harassment, it’s bullying,’ he says
Up until now, Anne Delvey has been residing at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, where she was arrested for overstaying her visa in 2021.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal prosecutor on Thursday urged jurors to convict Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton of fraud, calling him a "con man" who lied about the low-emission vehicle company to defraud ordinary investors. The prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments in Milton's New York City trial, which began last month. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes said Milton deceived investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's technology starting in November 2019.
A new report revealed that “Yu-Gi-Oh!” creator Kazuki Takahashi died while trying to help a U.S. Army officer in saving three riptide victims in Okinawa, Japan. An autopsy report by the Japan Coast Guard confirmed that Takahashi died by drowning. Official U.S. military newspaper Stars and Stripes published an article on Tuesday reporting that the artist died a hero while trying to save people who were caught in a riptide at a popular diving spot in Okinawa.
A juror who opposed the death penalty for the man who murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 wrote the judge a letter denying rumors of bias and explaining that the jury discussions were “very tense.” “The deliberations were very tense and some jurors became extremely unhappy once I mentioned that…
A bodyguard of deceased Russian proxy force commander in the Donbas Mikhail Tolstykh, known as “Givi,” who was killed on Feb. 8, 2017, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Oct. 13.
A Russian-born analyst who provided the bulk of the information for a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told an FBI agent he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact, an agent testified Thursday. FBI agent Kevin Helson is the second bureau employee to testify at the trial of Igor Danchenko, who's accused of lying to the FBI about his own sources for the information he passed on to British spy Christopher Steele. The “Steele dossier” contained numerous allegations about connections between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin, and also included allegations of salacious sexual activity that Trump supposedly engaged in at a Moscow hotel.
A Macomb County veterinarian could face animal abuse charges after video shot by a family member shows him choking and beating his own dog.