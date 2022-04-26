Amazon founder Jeff Bezos weighs in on Musk’s Twitter buyout

Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout.

Video Transcript

JULIE HYMAN: Well, as we're talking about the implications of all of this, let's bring up number three, which is sort of the broader world and how this Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk is going to fit into it. And Jeff Bezos actually weighed in on this sort of via retweet here when he tweeted about potentially this having an effect on China. And that's something that you're looking into, Dan.

DAN HOWLEY: Yeah, I think this is bizarre. You know, Mike Forsyth, a "New York Times" reporter had tweeted this out. And then Jeff Bezos kind of replying, saying, that you know, does now China have leverage over Twitter? It didn't before, obviously because Twitter just doesn't operate in China and hasn't for years.

But now that Elon Musk is the owner, and he obviously is the owner of Tesla-- Tesla, its second largest market is China. They're really trying to build that out a lot more. Does that mean then that if China wants something taken off Twitter that they could just say, hey, you know, Elon, we're not going to allow you to move forward with some kind of licensing or something for Tesla. And then we'll start to squeeze you out of the market.

You know, I mean, I guess that's an argument that could be made. But you know, more importantly, the US government relies on SpaceX to literally launch military satellites into orbit. So I guess you could say they have leverage over SpaceX as well. I mean, it seems like that's a bigger issue to me than what's going on, on Twitter.

That being said, though, you know, the idea that free speech on Twitter here could be impacted from China is something that I think is worth looking at. But we've seen companies acquiesce to China's demands on speech before. I'm looking at you Disney. So yeah, a little something there.

BRIAN SOZZI: Dan Howley, thanks so much. Good to see you.