Amazon, Google: Looking ahead at big tech earnings

Earnings season continues with several of the Magnificent Seven big tech stocks, including Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), reporting their next week. Investors eagerly await these reports as a potential beacon of hope during so many economic headwinds. Daniel Flax, Neuberger Berman Senior Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what investors can look forward to and how they can weigh the results of these earnings versus the current developments in the Treasury bond market.

"What I believe is more important for these companies, if we look ahead to next week... [it's] really their ability to innovate and execute on their product cycles, that I think will matter most to their growth and ultimately their share price over the next 12 to 24 months," Flax states. "If we step back, interest rates have moved up significantly, but by historical standards, they're reasonable levels in my view."



