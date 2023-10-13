Amazon Health Services 'connecting the dots' to create more access points

Online retailer Amazon's (AMZN) pivot into the healthcare space has had a rapid rise. Amazon Health Services SVP Neil Lindsay sat down with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani at the 2023 HLTH Conference to discuss the way the business segment makes healthcare more accessible for patients.

"In healthcare, I've translated that to choice, convenience, and continuity of care. Choice is important because it gives customers agency," Lindsay says. "One of the things in a retail environment, customers do have agency — they have informed choice. Patients don't always feel like they have agency, don't feel like they have choice. So we need to give them choice.

