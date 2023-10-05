Amazon, Microsoft cloud services under investigation by UK regulators

Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are under another investigation, this time from United Kingdom officials probing the tech giants' dominance in the U.K. cloud market. According to Ofcom, the U.K.'s communications regulator, both companies held a combined 70 to 80% share of the region's public cloud infrastructure services market in 2022.

