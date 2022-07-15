Amazon Prime Day sales pulled in $4.4 billion, Evercore ISI estimates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AMZN
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Evercore ISI's Amazon Prime Day sales estimates.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Evercore ISI's Amazon Prime Day sales estimates.
Notable business headlines include the Fed’s Jerome Powell and Richard Clarida being cleared of wrongdoing in trading controversy, the SEC scrutinizing Elon Musk's tweets as the Twitter deal falls through, and Shein aiming to go public in the U.S. in 2024.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Amazon will begin cutting its private label selection.
Rod Sides, Deloitte Global Insights leader, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down findings from the company's back-to-school retail report.
(Bloomberg) -- Prospects receded for an unprecedented full percentage-point hike by the Federal Reserve this month, as two officials declined to endorse such a move and a key measure of inflation expectations cooled.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachSpeaking separately on
Wall Street strategists are starting to lose faith the stock market will rebound this year as views on the economy continue to sour.
Retail sales in June rose more than expected, data released Friday showed.
The bank’s profit was reduced by a $375 million charge to set aside funds for potential future loan losses. Still, revenue, profit and returns all topped Wall Street expectations.
Bill Gates has promised to give "virtually all" of his fortune away. Where will it go?
As food costs continue to soar, the call to improve agricultural practices has been growing more urgent.
Record-high gas prices might be in the rearview mirror for drivers, as prices at the pump have now fallen 30 days in a row amid a drop in crude oil.
The Bank of Canada unveiled a 'shock-and-awe' full-percentage-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a surprise move that marked a change in messaging for a central bank desperate to show it can tame the worst inflation since 1983, analysts said. Two previous 50-basis-point rate hikes in April and June were clearly signaled by Governor Tiff Macklem.
Beijing is close to forming a new enterprise to manage imports of steelmaking ingredients, to be led by the Chinalco chairman, in a push to secure resources for country’s growth.
Over the 48 hours of Prime Day, online spending in the U.S. was almost $12 billion as other retailers tried to capitalize on Amazon's annual event.
Alphabet's stock split will take place after market close on July 15, and you'll notice extra shares in your account if you bought Alphabet before the deadline.
Reviewed Editor-in-Chief Dave Kender shares tips for Amazon Prime Day shoppers as the event draws to a close.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month sent a letter to Elon Musk questioning at least one of his tweets about his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.
The U.S. securities regulator quizzed Elon Musk last month over a tweet in which the world's richest person raised doubts over whether he would move ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc due to concerns over the number of fake users on the platform. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal, according to the June 2 letter made public on Thursday. The agency was referring to his May 17 tweet in which he said the "deal cannot move forward" until Twitter provided more data about how the company handled fake accounts.
Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) expects Q2 sales of approximately $38 million and FY22 sales of 135 million to $141 million, below the propr expectation of $152 million - $158 million. FY22 product revenues are expected to be $112 million - $118 million, consistent with prior guidance. However, product revenues from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) are now expected to be at the low end of previous guidance of $75 million - $80 million, expected to be offset by revenues from other customers. Gross margin on pro
The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.
(Reuters) -The U.S. securities regulator quizzed Elon Musk last month over a tweet in which the world's richest person raised doubts over whether he would move ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc due to concerns over the number of fake users on the platform. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal, according to the June 2 letter made public on Thursday. The agency was referring to his May 17 tweet in which he said the "deal cannot move forward" until Twitter provided more data about how the company handled fake accounts.