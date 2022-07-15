U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.98
    +65.60 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,231.08
    +600.91 (+1.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,413.18
    +162.00 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.44
    +24.94 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.05
    +2.27 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,703.60
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    +0.33 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0101
    +0.0080 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1864
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4970
    -0.4730 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,862.27
    +551.84 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.49
    +5.48 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Amazon Prime Day sales pulled in $4.4 billion, Evercore ISI estimates

In this article:
  • AMZN

Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Evercore ISI's Amazon Prime Day sales estimates.

