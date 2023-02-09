Amazon releases trailer for Nike’s Air Jordan biopic

TheStreet.com

American Author Bell Hooks once said that "within a capitalist consumer society, the cult of personality has the power to subsume ideas, to make the person, the personality into the product and not the work itself." On Thursday, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak aimed a similar critique not at late-stage capitalism, but rather at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, comparing him to his good friend and the leader of the Silicon Valley tech revolution, Steve Jobs. "I put them in the category of having the ability to communicate and want to be seen as the important person and being like the cult leader," Wozniak said.