Amazon releases trailer for Nike’s Air Jordan biopic
Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs tips off the discussion by breaking down Amazon's latest trailer for "Air", the sports biopic detailing the conception of Michael Jordan's basketball shoe line.
Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs tips off the discussion by breaking down Amazon's latest trailer for "Air", the sports biopic detailing the conception of Michael Jordan's basketball shoe line.
Google unveiled its latest AI-focused product features on Wednesday, but concerns over the innovations actually unveiled have seen billions come off the company's market value.
While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium
Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Tax agency said it is trying to determine whether tax rebates, issued in many states last year, count as income.
I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Executives at major U.S. banks, including Bank of America's chief said earlier in January that overall spending continues to tread largely positive waters, but the pace of growth has begun to slow. The sentiment was also echoed in the quarterly results of major U.S. card firms - Visa and American Express, which touted the resilience of their core American customers. PayPal said it expects full-year adjusted profit of roughly $4.87 on a per share basis.
Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.
Artificial intelligence marvel ChatGPT can write poetry, answer trivia questions and take tests. But it falls flat with S&P 500 stock picks — meaning you'll need to look elsewhere.
The electric-vehicle maker's annual meeting and investor event on March 1 will be big. Tesla stock is running up in advance of that encounter.
Energy Transfer's (ET) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from acquisitions, exports and fee-based contracts.
Precision Drilling (PDS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -89.53% and 3.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.
A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.
(Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks
American Author Bell Hooks once said that "within a capitalist consumer society, the cult of personality has the power to subsume ideas, to make the person, the personality into the product and not the work itself." On Thursday, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak aimed a similar critique not at late-stage capitalism, but rather at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, comparing him to his good friend and the leader of the Silicon Valley tech revolution, Steve Jobs. "I put them in the category of having the ability to communicate and want to be seen as the important person and being like the cult leader," Wozniak said.
Artificial intelligence is the hottest area of the stock market right now. A screen of five ETFs points to a list of highly favored companies.
Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.
The revelation comes as the fast food chain faces a wave of abuse accusations—and continuing questions about the behavior of its ex-CEO.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveElon Musk has long relished trolling those who’ve doubted him and Tesla.In 2018, he vowed to send “short shorts” to hedge fund mana
Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that he was aware of rumors that the SEC wanted to stop crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers.