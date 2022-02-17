U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,418.02
    -56.99 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,506.21
    -428.06 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,902.19
    -221.90 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.26
    -37.05 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.42
    -2.24 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    +25.10 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9680
    -0.0790 (-3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0090
    -0.4430 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,891.72
    -1,719.83 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.32
    -36.85 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,511.14
    -92.64 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Amazon removes fees for Visa cards, FAA chief resigns, Twitter CEO takes paternity leave

Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman highlights the top business headlines, which include Amazon no longer charging its customers additional fees for purchases made with a Visa card, FAA chief Stephen Dickinson resigning halfway through his 5-year term, and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announcing that he will be going on paternity leave.

