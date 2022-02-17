Amazon removes fees for Visa cards, FAA chief resigns, Twitter CEO takes paternity leave
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman highlights the top business headlines, which include Amazon no longer charging its customers additional fees for purchases made with a Visa card, FAA chief Stephen Dickinson resigning halfway through his 5-year term, and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announcing that he will be going on paternity leave.