Amazon reportedly partnering with Snap for shopping feature

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly partnering with Snap Inc. (SNAP) to show shopping advertisements to Snapchat users and link the Amazon marketplace to the social media platform's accounts. Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal, Pras Subramanian, and Josh Schafer break down how this potential partnership could leverage the two companies to compete against TikTok shopping.

