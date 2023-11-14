Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,495.70
    +84.15 (+1.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,827.70
    +489.83 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,094.38
    +326.64 (+2.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.32
    +92.82 (+5.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.21
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.20
    +17.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.79 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0178 (+1.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4410
    -0.1910 (-4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2497
    +0.0220 (+1.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3540
    -1.3220 (-0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    35,526.77
    -1,013.00 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.48
    -23.88 (-3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.47
    +14.64 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,695.93
    +110.82 (+0.34%)
     

Amazon reportedly partnering with Snap for shopping feature

Yahoo Finance and Luke Carberry Mogan

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly partnering with Snap Inc. (SNAP) to show shopping advertisements to Snapchat users and link the Amazon marketplace to the social media platform's accounts. Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal, Pras Subramanian, and Josh Schafer break down how this potential partnership could leverage the two companies to compete against TikTok shopping.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

