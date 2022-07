Amazon rolls out Rivian delivery EVs, Altice USA up on SuddenLink sale, Carnival sells $1B in stock

American City Business Journals

Once the Boeing Co. is cleared to begin deliveries again of its 787 Dreamliner, the company could move to increase the production rate on the wide-body jet. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, a source said to have knowledge of Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) plans said on the sidelines of the Farnborough International Airshow this week that output would increase to three aircraft per month following delivery resumption and then to five aircraft per month six months later. The company is currently building less than two Dreamliners a month as it works on quality control issues and a new inspection process with the Federal Aviation Administration.