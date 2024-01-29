Amazon scraps iRobot deal, SoFi soars on earnings: Yahoo Finance Live
Amazon (AMZN) has terminated its planned acquisition of iRobot (IRBT), the company behind Roomba vacuums. The companies said they did not see a “path to regulatory approval in the European Union.” In addition, iRobot announced it was cutting 350 positions, or about 31% of its workforce. Shares of SoFi (SOFI) are surging after the fintech company posted its first ever quarterly profit. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Lucid Group (LCID), PDD Holdings (PDD), Coinbase Global (COIN).
Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET - Rick Rieder, BlackRock Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income
3:30 p.m. ET - Steve Sosnick, Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist
3:45 p.m. ET - Dominick Gabriele, Oppenheimer Executive Director & Sr. Analyst, Equity Research
4:05 p.m. ET - Victoria Bills, Banrion Capital Management Chief Investment Strategist
4:30 p.m. ET - Kyla Scanlon, Writer, Video Creator, Podcaster