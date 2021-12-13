Amazon warehouse hit by tornado, activist group targets Exxon, Peloton airs ‘Sex and the City’ parody
Yahoo Finance Live reports on Amazon warehouse hit by tornado and 6 killed, activist group targets Exxon.
AMC shares would have to nearly triple to get back to their all-time highs. Let's size up what went wrong.
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Arena Pharmaceuticals' stock surge after Pfizer announced its $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena.
In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old fund manager of Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most-watched investors in the world. The legendary investor is the brain behind the […]
If the level of expenses you provided is accurate, coupled with moderate inflation and an estimated investment growth rate of net 6% to 6.5%, your strategy should be able to hold you over until Social Security and then some, said Brian Robinson, a certified financial planner and partner at advisory firm SharpePoint. “There are enough assets with different taxable circumstances that, if allocated correctly and in the correct types of vehicles, will achieve a sustained retirement through at least age 90,” Robinson said. At first, your withdrawal rate will be higher than average, which will obviously draw down your assets faster, but when Social Security kicks in, that rate will taper. For example, you have a substantial amount of money in your savings account.
These growth stocks aren't household names. Yet.
Metaverse news has been flooding the headlines ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. No one knows how successful, if at all, the metaverse will be. Two companies providing metaverse services are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Crowdstrike provides endpoint security software to secure network access points.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. ( NYSE:DKS ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the...
In this article, we discuss 10 cheap value stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of value investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy for 2022. The theory of value investing rose to fame in the initial days of the Great Depression when […]
In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. Dividend aristocrats are some of the most lucrative investment options, since these stocks have raised their dividends consistently for more […]
Tech stocks often fall into two categories: blue-chip stalwarts that generate slow but stable growth from mature technologies, and higher-growth companies that focus on younger and more volatile markets. Earlier this month, I highlighted a few reliable tech stalwarts that are naturally insulated from inflation and other macro headwinds. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is one of the world's leading producers of radio frequency identification (RFID) chips, chip readers, and software. RFID chips are used by a wide range of industries to optimize their supply chains, track shipments, and analyze long-term sales trends.
Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.
The bigger the premium a stock's price is to its long-term moving average, the more enthusiastic investors are about its upside prospects. But when expectations become too ebullient, a funny thing happens to its chart.
DraftKings is one of the biggest players in online gambling, but this stock enables a lot of the company's competitors.
Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) stands out as a stock that can check many boxes for retirees. While no stock is risk-free and AT&T happens to be down 25% over the past year, I think that AT&T represents a solid option for income-craving retirees right now. Just about anyone with a cellphone in the United States knows what AT&T is and what the company does. The phone bill ranks high in terms of important in most consumers' monthly budgets, so AT&T's business has proven very stable over the years.
If you're looking for a company with the potential to grow, in a market with a bright future, investing in growth stocks can be extremely rewarding. Two growth stocks that offer investors a great opportunity to buy on a recent dip include a leader in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, Chargepoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and world-class media and entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Serving over 5,000 customers worldwide and 76% of Fortune 50 companies, Chargepoint provides over 118,000 charging stations in North America and Europe, giving it a 70% market share in level 2 charging -- more than 7x that of its closest North American competitor.
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might initially seem like an attractive investment for value-oriented income investors. Intel's insider sentiment has also improved since Pat Gelsinger took over as its new CEO in February. Over the past 12 months, Intel's insiders bought nearly twice as many shares as they sold. Intel's low valuation and high yield might limit its downside potential, but four red flags could also prevent it from outperforming the market.
The continued poor stock performance of 3M (NYSE: MMM) suggests investors are starting to lose patience with the company. As such, the stock is even falling off of value investors' radars and increasingly becoming an option only for dividend investors. Let's take a closer look at what's happening and whether 3M has investment potential left in it. 3M CEO Mike Roman and CFO Monish Patolawala presented at a Credit Suisse industrials conference in early December.
In 2020, Apple became the first company to pass the $1 trillion mark. Meanwhile, Apple itself recently sported a market capitalization of nearly $2.9 trillion.
Moderna's first-ever product also has made a big impact when it comes to earnings. Sure, Moderna has been great. Moderna's latest earnings report sent a shiver through the market. First, experts say the coronavirus will stick around post-pandemic.
A group of insurers is handing out cash after hoarding $5 billion in excess funds.