Amazon workers in New York win union victory: Report
- AMZN
Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung reports that Amazon workers in Staten Island have successfully won the union vote.
Analyst Samik Chatterjee said a moderation in consumer spending would temper higher expectation from the recent iPhone SE launch, while a slowdown in gaming in China could weigh on Apple's services. Apple is already planning to lower iPhone and AirPod production due to a demand slowdown, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. Qualcomm, meanwhile, will likely bear the brunt of weakness in the smartphone market for low- to mid-end Android handsets, Chatterjee said.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.
Intel has launched its first of a series of graphics chips, and that could mean better competition in the graphics market.
Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.
Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's standing in the way of federal cannabis legalization, legal marijuana markets, and whether inflation is also hitting the weed industry.
The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Friday after a Bloomberg News report that Beijing is preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports for a majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikePutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble
ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]
The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.
Successful COVID-19 vaccine companies have been bringing in major revenue over the past year. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported $36 billion and $18.5 billion, respectively, in coronavirus vaccine sales in 2021.
The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?
By Brad Sorensen, CFA NASDAQ:LGVN READ THE FULL LGVN RESEARCH REPORT - Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) announced the publication of results from the Phase I trial of the company’s signature treatment, Lomecel-B, on patients with Alzheimer’s disease. - The publication verified what we previously had reported in our research report—that Lomecel-B was well tolerated by patients and appeared to show the
Shares of Home Depot are under selling pressure Thursday. Prices look like they will make a new low close for the move down. Let's check out the indicators. In our February 22 review of HD we wrote that "I expect to be making many trips to my local HD store for various things for my new home but I don't think my purchases will help the stock.
Two U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects took major steps toward launching this week as Russia's threats to cut energy supplies to Europe drives up demand and prices for the super-chilled fuel. Developers Sempra Energy and New Fortress Energy Inc advanced agreements on separate projects, one of which could be producing LNG within 12 months. But growing demand among customers, especially in Europe, was behind New Fortress Energy's decision to invest its own money to build a 2.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) plant off the coast of Louisiana.
DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.
Today appears to be one of the selling days, as shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) slid 3.1%, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) tanked 3.4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) led the sector lower with a 3.6% loss as of 12:20 p.m. ET. News today on the marijuana legalization front is actually pretty positive, with the Rules Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives having just voted to allow the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act to proceed to the House floor for a full vote on Friday. As MJBizDaily.com reports, the comprehensive marijuana legalization bill is expected to sail through its House vote tomorrow, with D.C.-based think tank The Liaison Group predicting a tally similar to the one that passed this same law two years ago -- about 228 for legalization, and 164 against.
In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]
The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.
A tax on the wealthiest Americans has the potential to become a tax on the rest of the population, writes Thomas Hoenig.
In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]