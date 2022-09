Associated Press

If you want to break through at the top level of college football, it's essential to have skilled players, an established culture and time to get both. While No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama look like the clear favorites for the SEC title game, a group including No. 8 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 16 Ole Miss have undefeated records and big goals. “I think that’s one of the things that helped create buy-in with our players," said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, in his second season, “We have never set a ceiling on what we could or could not do.”