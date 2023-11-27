Amazon's 'built a better mousetrap' for delivery volumes

Amazon (AMZN) has become the king of the hill when it comes to deliveries as the e-commerce giant, according to company documents released by the Wall Street Journal, delivered 4.8 billion packages by Thanksgiving this year — more than its competitors FedEx (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS). The company also estimates that it will reach 5.8 billion packages by the end of the year, outpacing its total deliveries compared to last year by 600 million.

Scott Devitt, Wedbush Managing Director, Equity Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Amazon has continued to become a dominant force in the delivery business.

"The way that the market share has changed is that more merchandise that's retail-oriented that's coming out of Amazon fulfillment centers is making up in the incremental market share gains that Amazon is getting from the other two providers and Amazon's not in the business of picking up packages and delivering, which I think is market share that's probably safe for UPS and FedEx because it rates the retail," Devitt explains.

