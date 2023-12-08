Amazon's 'strong technicals' make it stand out: Strategist

The stock market has been driven by the outperformance of the Magnificent 7 stocks. But is it too late to buy these stocks? And if so which one should you buy? Freedom Capital Markets Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods joins Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman on Good Buy or Goodbye.

Woods calls Amazon (AMZN) a "good buy," citing bullish technicals, reasonable P/E ratio, and strong e-commerce and cloud businesses. Tesla (TSLA) didn’t seem to make the cut—Woods states the biggest drawbacks are the downtrending stock chart, delays and disappointments launching the Cybertruck, and recent earnings disapointments,

