U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.86
    -8.39 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,578.78
    -95.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,182.43
    -52.99 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.12
    -5.76 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    +1.39 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    2,031.40
    +6.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1029
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5050
    +0.0590 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2644
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8900
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,818.15
    -1,173.48 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    611.94
    -6.68 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,949.88
    -208.07 (-0.71%)
     

AMC reaches deal to settle shareholder lawsuit, stock rises

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down the rise in stock for AMC.