AMC stock halted after experiencing heavy trading volume
Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.
Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surged by the most in six months after investors piled into bullish bets on the stock.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerStocks Churn After Big Rally With VIX Now Below
Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.
There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Five Below stock.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AMC's new lines of merch for movie fans and retail investors.
Interior designer and Thibodaux native Michel Smith Boyd stars in the series "Luxe for Less," which premiers at 8 tonight on HGTV.
Credit Suisse shares fell to a fresh record low on Thursday approaching the offer price of the 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.37 billion) rights issue the loss-making bank needs to help stabilise its finances. The rights issue, which is part of a broader capital raise worth $4 billion francs, is guaranteed by a group of banks.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A deal is "quite close" to resume Russian ammonia exports via a pipeline to a Black Sea port in Ukraine, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told a Reuters NEXT event on Wednesday, stressing that it was "almost more important" than ensuring grain exports. Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer shipments is a central aspect of a package deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July - and extended earlier this month - that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea shipments of grain. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor had stalled Ukraine's Black Sea exports of foodstuffs and also shut down a pipeline transporting ammonia from Russia to a Black Sea port in Ukraine.
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust sees concentrated redemption requests from Asian investors, helping trigger monthly and quarterly redemption caps.
There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith looks at how markets are faring in the final hour of trading.
When Sean O'Malley gets his shot at the UFC bantamweight title, he envisions it will be against Aljamain Sterling.
(Bloomberg) -- Neuralink Corp. has yet to achieve its primary goal of implanting a computing device into the brain of a human. And yet, in typical fashion for an Elon Musk venture, the company is already bounding ahead, aiming implants at other body parts.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right No
Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Bad Bunny has dominated 2022's global streaming charts.
Global banks are turning bullish on South Korean and Taiwanese shares, expecting a revival in semiconductors to drive a rally next year, while they see Japan's market as resilient thanks in part to its weak currency. Goldman Sachs says South Korean stocks are the bank's top "rebound candidate" for 2023 due to low valuations, made cheaper by a nosediving Korean won, and as companies benefit from an expected recovery in Chinese demand. Morgan Stanley also gives Korea top billing.
Royal fans are finally get a sneak peek at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries.