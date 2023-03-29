AMC stock jumps on reported Amazon acquisition

TipRanks

There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,