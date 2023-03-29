AMC stock jumps on reported Amazon acquisition
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss reports that Amazon is interested in acquiring AMC.
The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.
For the first time since the opioid crisis began, people will be able to buy medication at pharmacies to reverse an overdose.
There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,
Rule changes living rent-free in your mind? Perhaps it's time for a more passive approach.
My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem
Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.
Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'
The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.
Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.
According to a filing from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum.
Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company that operates the nation's largest refining system. Goldman Sachs raised MPC to a buy rating Wednesday with a $150 price target. In the daily bar chart of MPC, below, I can see that the shares are in an upward trend.
Analysts at J.P. Morgan expect shares in Alibaba to keep climbing after its reorganization announcement. The stock could more than double.
U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.
Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.
Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.
An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said earlier this month that Broadcom's acquisition of the cloud computing and virtualisation company could drive up the cost of computer parts and software for servers. It said on Wednesday that Broadcom had declined to offer any undertakings in the five-day period after it published its concerns, and it would therefore proceed to an in-depth inquiry, which can take up to six months.
Bank of America (BAC) closed at $28.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day.