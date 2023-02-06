AMC stock may get a lift as movie theater visits rebound
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the chart of the day.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the chart of the day.
In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]
Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.
Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]
It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the
The industrial sector is a good hunting ground for stocks that will benefit from rising inflation, specifically with railroads and defense contractors. Here is one railroad and one defense contractor with durable earnings streams to buy in February. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been a mainstay of the defense industry for decades, becoming one of the largest customers for the U.S. government and its allies.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.
It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.
The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.
The defensiveness and stability of these stocks may be underrated but could be more valuable than many investors think.
Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the company now has the capacity "to do more", in an interview with WSJ that was published on Monday. Abbvie is hoping to replace the loss of revenue from Humira through its newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoqn, and has forecast sales of over $21 billion from the two products in 2027.
Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...
To get a sense of who is truly in control of Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENPH ), it is important to understand the...
Investment management company RGA Investment Advisors recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2022 was a difficult year for the market and forecasting business trends and opportunities were challenging. The firm focuses on growing companies, at reasonable valuations with demonstrable business quality. The firm also believes […]
(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., facing a crisis in late summer as sales plunged and suppliers revolted, insisted its white-collar workers return to the office four days a week.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC Sale
Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.
The Dow Jones dropped 175 points Monday, as Tesla stock rallied after CEO Elon Musk's not-liable verdict and his comments on Twitter.
Goldman brings a voice of reason to the 2023 rally.
Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.
From fears about an impending potential recession, to the rampant inflation affecting companies' profitability across a range of sectors, to larger macro trends, the stark fluctuations in investor sentiment have resulted in tremendous volatility for many investors. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is trading up by about 23% since the beginning of 2023, but is still trading down by 10% from one year ago.
Wall Street moved sharply higher for the fourth trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- BuzzFeed, General Motors, and 1-800-Flowers.