AMD earnings, defense rests in Sam Bankman-Fried trial: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to release its third quarter results. Investors will be looking to see how it stacks up against rival Intel’s (INTC) better-than-expected quarterly report released last week. In New York, the fraud trial of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is nearing its conclusion. The defense has rested and closing arguments are set to begin on Wednesday. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Pinterest (PINS), Nvidia (NVDA), and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:20 p.m. ET - Gargi Chaudhuri, Head of iShares Investment Strategy Americas at BlackRock
3:30 p.m. ET - Craig Lazzara, S&P Dow Jones Indices Managing Director, Index Investment Strategy
3:50 p.m. ET - Ben Bajarin Creative Strategies CEO and Principal Analyst
4:30 p.m. ET - Arthur Wheaton, Cornell University Director of Labor Relations

