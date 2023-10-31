AMD hyper-focused on AI outlook ahead of Q3 earnings

AMD (AMD) will release third-quarter earnings after Tuesday's closing bell, with Wall Street hoping for positive results despite other mixed Big Tech earnings. The company announced its drive to join the AI chip race and catch up to chip maker giant Nvidia (NVDA).

Yahoo Finance anchors Brad Smith and Diane King Hall break down what investors should pay attention to as AMD gears up to release its third-quarter earnings.

