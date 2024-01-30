AMD revenue tops Q4 estimates, earnings come in line

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) slightly beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates in its latest earnings report — $6.2 billion vs. expectations of $6.13 billion — and coming in line with adjusted EPS figures ($0.77 per share). Additionally, AMD expects first-quarter 2024 revenue to come below Wall Street expectations.

