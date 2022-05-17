AMD stock climbs after analyst upgrades shares to Buy

Motley Fool

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.