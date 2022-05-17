AMD stock climbs after analyst upgrades shares to Buy
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AMD
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses why AMD stock is rising on Tuesday.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses why AMD stock is rising on Tuesday.
High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.
All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.
The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.
The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.
In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest losers in Cathie Wood’s latest portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, history and stock selection, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers in Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio. Cathie Wood became a superstar money-manager in 2020, the very year stock markets […]
The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki
Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.
With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nu Holdings Ltd.'s...
In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from BlackRock’s Q1 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our analysis of the firm’s performance, go directly to BlackRock’s Latest Portfolio 2022: Top 5 Stock Picks. The investment management company, BlackRock, based in the US, is owned by Laurence D. Fink, who founded it […]
AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.
U.S. stocks are in bounce mode Tuesday as U.S. retail sales came in slightly below expectations and investors await remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
Over the past few years, with market multiples at or near all-time highs, it has been incredibly difficult to find quality businesses with strong dividend yields. In fact, over the last few decades, the S&P 500's average dividend yield has rarely gone above 3% (it's currently 1.37%). Here are two stocks to buy right now with dividend yields above 3%.
Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling into cash as the outlook for global growth plunges to an all-time low and stagflation worries mount, according to a Bank of America Corp. fund manager survey that points to continued stock market declines.Most Read from BloombergOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion
These two companies could be fighting for a slice of a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity in the long run.
The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is clearly rising steeply. In 2021, all the net growth in global car sales came from EVs. While the growth of EVs in the coming years is undisputed, which players will emerge as winner isn't as clear.
U.S. stocks charged forward Tuesday, extending a streak of gyrations in equity markets as the indexes attempt to swing back from intense selling last week amid worries around persistent levels of inflation and the prospect of an economic slowdown.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.
Rivian's CEO bought the dip and purchased 41,000 shares of the electric vehicle start-up on Monday.
The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.