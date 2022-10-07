AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down a Delaware judge's decision to allow Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to delay trial while they try to negotiate a deal agreement.
Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
STORY: Samsung Electronics' third-quarter profit fell 32%.Friday's (October 6) results were worse than expected.Fears of a global recession meant demand was down for electronic devices and the chips that go in them.Estimated profit fell to $7.67 billion from July to September - down from $11.2 billion a year earlier.It was Samsung's first year-on-year decline in nearly three years.Companies and consumers face rising inflation and have cut their spending.Memory chip buyers like smartphone and PC makers have held off on new purchases.Analysts also said Samsung's smartphone shipments dropped about 5% year-on-year in the third quarter. That despite the South Korean firm launching new foldable phones during the period.Samsung's shares have fallen nearly 30% this year.
The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.
Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and getting a closer look at its preliminary results. Unfortunately, the company will miss its previous revenue guidance. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
As we prepare for earnings season there is a vulnerability out there, and that is earnings warning season. AMD reports earnings on November 1st, but Wall Street did not wait to cut price targets or take their ratings lower.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock is under pressure after the company announced preliminary third-quarter earnings. Is AMD stock a buy now, or is it headed lower? Watch the video below for an AMD stock update and potential price targets for the stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) reported a September revenue growth of 36.4% year-on-year to NT$208.25 billion. Revenue for January through September 2022 totaled NT$1.64 trillion, up 42.6% Y/Y. Revenue for the third quarter grew 48% Y/Y to NT$613 billion ($19.4 billion), above the consensus of NT$603 billion, Bloomberg reports. The report noted that rising revenue at Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) most crucial chipmaker signals that the most prominent players in the $550
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.
Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.
Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.
U.S. stocks tumbled at the start of trading Friday as Wall Street weighed the government's monthly employment report, which showed a slowdown in September hiring but still-robust labor market.
Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.
Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s
Iconic drink maker Coca-Cola has fallen sharply over the last six months; is it enough to push the stock into buy territory?
GameStop's (NYSE: GME) unprecedented rally last year, which was largely driven by a massive short squeeze, caused some investors to seek out other heavily shorted stocks to buy into in hopes of netting similar gains. Today, I'll take a look at three heavily shorted stocks -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) -- and see if they could be short-squeeze candidates.
The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.
Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.
Most S&P 500 investors consider Tesla stock to be the ultimate investment. But it turns out you could do better — much better.
Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black