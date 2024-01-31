Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,889.70
    -35.27 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,478.57
    +11.26 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,299.76
    -210.14 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.33
    -6.91 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.52
    -1.30 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    2,071.30
    +20.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9460
    -0.1130 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2744
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6190
    -0.9710 (-0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,851.41
    -616.41 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,666.79
    +0.48 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,286.71
    +220.85 (+0.61%)
     

AMD stock reacts to Q1 sales guidance

Seana Smith and Madison Mills

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are in the red Wednesday morning after reporting first-quarter sales guidance alongside its fourth-quarter earnings results. From the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Yahoo Finance Reporter Madison Mills examines why AMD stock may be under pressure while unveiling a new line of chips.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

