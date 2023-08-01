AMD stock rises after Q2 earnings top estimates
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) second quarter results slightly beat Wall Street estimates. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.58 was better than the $0.57 expected and revenue of $5.36 billion topped the estimate of $5.32 billion. The chipmaker's revenue forecast was also slightly better than anticipated. Within its sectors, data center and gaming revenues both missed estimates, while client revenue surpassed expectations. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the report.