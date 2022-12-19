U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,817.66
    -34.70 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,757.54
    -162.92 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,546.03
    -159.38 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.58
    -24.84 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.67
    +1.38 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8730
    +0.1940 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,603.72
    -155.18 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.59
    -2.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

How American consumer savings, credit rates are faring against inflation during Christmas

Yahoo Finance columnist Vera Gibbons explains how inflation is weighing on American consumers this holiday season in terms of savings and credit rates.

Recommended Stories