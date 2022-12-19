How American consumer savings, credit rates are faring against inflation during Christmas

Motley Fool

The smoldering wreckage that is Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock continues to burn up the remaining value of investors as shares careen 15.9% lower as of 11:52 a.m. ET on Monday. While there was no news specific to the online used car dealer that would cause it to crash, NBC News reports that vehicle repossessions are soaring in a worrying sign for the economy. Consumers can't afford their car loans anymore, and NBC, citing data from ratings agency Fitch Ratings, says auto loan defaults are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.