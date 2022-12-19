How American consumer savings, credit rates are faring against inflation during Christmas
Yahoo Finance columnist Vera Gibbons explains how inflation is weighing on American consumers this holiday season in terms of savings and credit rates.
Yahoo Finance columnist Vera Gibbons explains how inflation is weighing on American consumers this holiday season in terms of savings and credit rates.
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details how Facebook parent company Meta has been charged with violating EU antitrust regulations over its classified ad service on the social media website.
"They were all literally sitting around going, 'What the hell?'" said Scott Tartar, of Dropping Dimes, which helped ABA players get pensions from NBA.
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
The smoldering wreckage that is Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock continues to burn up the remaining value of investors as shares careen 15.9% lower as of 11:52 a.m. ET on Monday. While there was no news specific to the online used car dealer that would cause it to crash, NBC News reports that vehicle repossessions are soaring in a worrying sign for the economy. Consumers can't afford their car loans anymore, and NBC, citing data from ratings agency Fitch Ratings, says auto loan defaults are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss MoffettNathanson’s 2023 profit outlook for Verizon and AT&T.
Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.
When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.
Devon Energy is at risk of a cyclical decline after a more than 15% month-over-month drawdown
Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.
Tesla gained around 4% early Monday, then reversed to a 0.2% loss at the close, after plunging 16% last week, its worst weekly decline since March, 2020.
Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were pulling back today on a down day in the market and after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock this morning. AT&T shares were down 4.1% as of 2:19 p.m. ET. Research firm MoffettNathanson lowered its rating on AT&T from market perform to underperform this morning for mostly valuation-based reasons.
Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...
In 2021, it seemed like nothing could stop the upward trajectory of big technology stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The economy was booming as COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic-driven social distancing measures to be relaxed, and the digital advertising market hit new heights, leaving investors optimistic about internet stocks. High inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have turned investors from extreme optimists to pessimists -- particularly when it comes to technology stocks like Amazon, which has steadily fallen 48% year to date.
Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.
Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o
The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.
The semiconductor space has contracted over the past year. In this article, we will dissect which semi conductors are leading and which are lagging.
(Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoTrump Gets a 45
Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.