American democracy is on the line in 2024: Jeff Zucker

Former CNN President and RedBird IMI CEO Jeff Zucker sat down with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith at Yahoo Finance Invest in a wide-ranging interview on the media business, especially in the run up to the 2024 election.

Zucker said he learned a lot from the rise and popularity of Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 at CNN, which is owned by Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), and what it means for the presidential election next year. "There's a lot of people in this country who don't see risks associated with [Trump's possible reelection] and I think you have to acknowledge that... I think the reason that a lot of people woke up in 2016 and were surprised that Donald Trump had won is because they never took that seriously," Zucker shares. "And I think that anyone who doesn't think that that's a distinct possibility here in '24 is fooling themselves."

He went on to say that the media should not get caught up in the recent poll data showing President Biden lagging behind Trump in key swing states because the world has changed so much, warning there is a lot at stake in 2024: "I think we're at a critical time in America and I do think American democracy is very much on the line."

