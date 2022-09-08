American Eagle Outfitters stock dives after earnings miss
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for American Eagle Outfitters.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for American Eagle Outfitters.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Rivian Automotive Inc. said Thursday they agreed to form a joint venture to manufacture electric vans in a new electric-only production facility to be built near an existing Mercedes‑Benz site in Europe. The two car companies plan to produce one model based on MB Vans electric architecture from Mercedes and a second model based on the second generation electric-van, Rivian light van (RLV) platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rivian shares rose 6.5% in premarke
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce its new business relationship with Alvarez & Marsal and Hannam & Partners. The two companies will work closely with ReconAfrica in managing its evolving data room as well as launching a global reach to potential, high quality, joint venture partners to join the Company's initial exploration program in the Kavango sedimentary basin, NE Namibia.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Cato Institute's monetary conference.
Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reports that mining activities at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico have been temporarily suspended as the result of an illegal blockade by members of the nearby Mezcala community. The blockade is preventing delivery of certain supplies to the Los Filos Mine that are required to maintain operations.
Last November, I compared Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and declared that the latter's stronger gaming and data center GPU sales made it a more promising investment than the former. AMD stock fared slightly better but was still nearly cut in half.
Is this the ultimate safe haven?
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take
It generates most of its revenue by selling its charging systems to businesses, which either provide them to customers or use them to charge their own fleets, while the rest comes from subscription fees, which it collects from drivers who access its charging stations. ChargePoint's revenue only rose 1% in fiscal 2021, but it surged 65% to $242 million in fiscal 2022 (which ended this January) as it scaled up its charging network. Analysts expect its revenue to soar 99% to $482 million this year as even more businesses install EV charging stations.
Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.
What's better than a big fat S&P 500 dividend? One that's rising fast. And there's a surprising number of S&P 500 stocks doing it.
Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?
Wall Street's most successful money managers have used the bear market decline to pile into cutting-edge stocks.
Boosting a dividend in such a distressed period is a good test for how well a company can weather such periods and keep raising payouts.
Bilibili (BILI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.94% and 0.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a
Tech stocks are experiencing their most significant slump since the 2008-09 Great Recession. Investors hoping to buy a lucrative growth name now trading at a lower price might want to take a closer look at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Let's find out a bit more about these two hyper-growth stocks.
Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $68.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day.
What to watch in markets on Thursday, September 8, 2022.