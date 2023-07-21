American Express reports record revenue, but still misses estimates

American Express shares are slipped in early trading after reporting its second-quarter results. The credit company record revenue in the quarter, but it still missed analyst estimates. America Express CEO Stephen Squeri spoke to Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi about the results and the economy, saying “right now I consider it a steady state environment because we've basically been in this environment for the last 18 months. I see us continuing to perform as the environment stays like this and to be honest, I don't see the environment changing very much."