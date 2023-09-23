How Americans are feeling the impact of Fed rate hikes

The Federal Reserve opted to hold rates where they are at their September meeting, but they left the door open to another rate hike this year. Many Americans though are feeling the impact of those higher interest rates. Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo explains how.

Video Transcript

RACHELLE AKUFFO: All right. Shifting gears looking at the fight against inflation, the federal reserve has been raising interest rates, of course, for over a year. It may be what the central bank wants to see to staunch inflation long term, but higher for longer rates are having an impact on households that need to borrow cash in this new environment.

Now according to the New York Fed, nearly 60% of households said it's more difficult to get credit than a year ago. And data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions has found that there's been a 35% increase since the year prior in Americans using payday and other short term loans. Now, that's around 1.6 million people who took out one of those types of loans for the first time in a year or longer, which, of course, carry higher interest rates than longer term loans.

Then of course, the real estate market is seeing the pain the most. High rates can be costly to the monthly mortgage payments. According to the Atlanta Fed, the median American household has needed 43% more income to cover their payments. Now that's a level that Americans haven't seen since 2006.