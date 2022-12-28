U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.22
    -46.03 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,875.71
    -365.85 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,213.29
    -139.94 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.02
    -27.49 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    -0.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -11.20 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.51 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    -0.0036 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    +0.0270 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2016
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3990
    +0.9700 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,535.30
    -169.60 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.21
    -3.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     
2

Americans reportedly took on more holiday debt in 2022 than last year

Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Seana Smith and Jared Blikre examine the rate at which Americans took on increased holiday debt through credit card spending and buy now, pay later programs in 2022.

