Americans reportedly took on more holiday debt in 2022 than last year

Stocks were on track for a losing month, and in a reinforcement of a central theme of the 2022 equity selloff, former early pandemic highfliers were feeling the worst of the pain. Analysts at Bespoke Investment Group, in a Wednesday note, took a look at the stocks that make up the New York Stock Exchange’s FANG+ Index, which aims to track the 10 most highly traded technology giants. The table above shows that the 10 index components came into the year with a combined market capitalization of $12.3 trillion, and were on track to end the year with a combined market cap of just over $7 trillion, the analysts said.