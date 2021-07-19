Americans sentenced in Ghosn case, Cuba's Covid cases rise, Toyota pulls Tokyo Olympics TV ads in Japan
Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.
In this article, we discuss the 10 marijuana stocks Reddit is buying amid new federal marijuana legalization bill. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill. Three lawmakers from the Democratic Party in the United States […]
What happened There is growing anxiety that the so-called Delta coronavirus variant will crimp the global economy and lead to a fresh round of travel restrictions. Airline stocks were under pressure on ...
Shares of Cytokinetics Inc. soared 33.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said a Phase 2 clinical trial for its experimental hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment yielded positive results. The still-investigational therapy helped improve blood flow in patients with the disease, which is considered one of the most common reasons for sudden cardiac death in people who are younger than 35. No serious adverse events have been reported in the randomized, placebo-controlled, double-bli
For the first time in a generation, the power balance in the workplace has shifted to workers, and businesses who try to hold on to talent with perks like no-Zoom Fridays and signing bonuses for warehouse workers are falling behind. The data prove that a culture of recognition — both managers and peers recognizing each other and saying “thanks for the good work” — goes a long way toward increasing loyalty, mitigating burnout and making people feel valued. While your competitors squeeze their bottom lines in a salary arms race, consider how the power of recognition can attract and retain employees.
Warren Buffett doesn't always beat the market. Investors don't have to scratch their heads in consternation about how Buffett makes his money. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.
Cytokinetics said Monday its treatment improved blood flow for patients with a genetic heart disease, and the biotech stock sprinted.
Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Zoom's first billion-dollar acquisition with Five9 for $14.7 billion and how Zoom acquiring Five9 is the first step the company is taking to stay competitive post-pandemic.
No, it's the S&P 500 index, for a good reason: The index always includes the 500 largest companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges. As it turns out, another biotech stock is set to take Alexion's spot: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). S&P Global announced last Thursday evening that Moderna would be added to the S&P 500, effective prior to the market open on July 21.
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has let investors down over the past year as intense competition from the likes of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has hamstrung the chip giant. Chipzilla's shares have severely underperformed the broader PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index, which has gained impressively amid a global boom in chip demand. Investors will be hoping for a turnaround in Intel's fortunes when it reports its second-quarter results on Thursday, July 22.
It’s not a new discovery that Social Security income will fall short of scheduled benefit. But there’s no need to overreact.
It’s a rough start to the week for markets. Stocks sold off in Asia and Europe, with Dow industrials futures tumbling more than 300 points to set the tone for a turbulent day ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 800 points Monday on rising Covid-19 fears. Apple and Tesla stock sold off in morning trade.
(Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d
Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) ended the week down 9.9%, but it could have been much worse for the livestreaming sports TV platform, as shares had been down nearly 15% at one point. It is the fourth state fuboTV is expected to enter when it launches Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter. Although fuboTV has proved to be very successful with its sports programming, the livestreaming is looking to amp up the opportunity by cashing in on the growing sports betting phenomenon.
These three technology stocks stand to benefit significantly from the rapid digitization of the global economy.
These companies are making big moves in their respective markets -- and investors should take notice.
Following the lifting of restrictions on June 30, Citigroup was one of the only large major banks not to raise its dividend.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil led losses in a broad market selloff while a resurgent virus threatened the global economic recovery just as OPEC+ agreed to boost crude supply. Futures in New York lost as much as 7% on Monday, the biggest decline since March. OPEC and its allies agreed to monthly supply hikes of 400,000 barrels a day, an increase that the International Energy Agency said “may go a long way” toward closing the supply deficit in the market. At the same time, the spread of the delta variant is
The wild ride GameStop (NYSE: GME) has been on this year could be coming to an end. Because the video game retailer is one of the few so-called meme stocks that actually does still have a future, does the haircut GameStop's shares received mean it's time to buy? GameStop is just beginning its turnaround adventure.
New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ) is one of the larger mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) in today's market. The company -- which specializes in originating and servicing residential mortgages and investing in agency and nonagency securities -- is growing quickly, putting this mREIT on a lot of investors' radars. Since announcing its acquisition of Caliber Home Loans, and at a time when mortgage applications are on fire, there's reason to believe the company could be in a much stronger and larger position within the next three years.