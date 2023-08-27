America's China Hysteria Has Gone Too Far

Talking tough on Beijing is the easiest way to sound patriotic, especially in the midst of a presidential campaign. It's easy to paint the communist superpower as the bad guy but the reality is China and the West are woven together so tightly that unraveling the economies would make everybody worse off. A handful of Republican candidates are claiming they will decouple the US and Chinese economies, a move that could unravel decades of economic progress. If you see the US China rivalry as an economic competition, there's a much better strategy to make sure the US wins known as "de-risking." Bloomberg Opinion columnist Andreas Kluth explains the difference between these two strategies and why Washington needs to calm down when it comes to China.