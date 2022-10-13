AMS LIVE 2022 (Test Oct 12)

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,599.50
    +11.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,345.00
    +84.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,867.75
    +27.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.50
    +6.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.46
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9709
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    33.57
    -0.06 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1095
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8260
    -0.0350 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,109.18
    +45.64 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.01
    +0.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,253.29
    -143.54 (-0.54%)
     

