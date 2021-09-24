AMS Test video

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.50
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,690.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,319.00
    +15.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.00
    +4.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.19
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3690
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,665.64
    +1,405.19 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.43
    +10.51 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,146.98
    +507.58 (+1.71%)
     

