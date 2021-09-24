AMS Test video

The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4% for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced publication of complete results from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of NanoFlu™, its recombinant quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine candidate with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, in The Lancet Infectious Diseases (Lancet ID).
Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) -- the biotech company responsible for Alzheimer's drug candidate simufilam -- are up 15% as of Thursday's market close after the company released interim data from a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to management, data from the first 50 patients to receive treatment, who had mild to moderate Alzheimer's, showed improved cognition scores after 12 months. The fireworks started after law firm Labaton Sucharow filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration.
With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count
What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.
We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.
Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.
Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]
Rich families were moving fast to report capital gains in their 2020 tax returns ahead of potential rate increases proposed by Democrats.
Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...
Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.
Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.
The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts
TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) is trading higher after preclinical research supporting its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, was published in Cancer Nanotechnology. Related: TransCode Therapeutics Secures NIH Funding To Support Its Lead Program Development. The preclinical study developed a radio-labeled derivative of TTX-MC138 tagged with Cu-64 for highly sensitive and specific quantitative determination of its pharmacokinetics, biodistribution, and observation, delivered to metastases via
Exuberant buying — with multiple offers and bidding wars — reminiscent of the time before the 2008 housing crash have become a common occurrence.
Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.