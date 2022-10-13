U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,599.25
    +10.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,343.00
    +82.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,866.50
    +26.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.40
    +6.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.45
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.70
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9709
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    33.57
    -0.06 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1095
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8310
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,109.18
    +45.64 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.01
    +0.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,253.76
    -143.07 (-0.54%)
     

AMS VOD 2022 (Test Oct 12)

