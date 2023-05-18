Analyst breaks down top stock picks, what to sell this quarter
CapWealth CIO Tim Pagliara joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his top stock picks, Berkshire Hathaway stock, and what stocks to avoid.
(Reuters) -Billionaire Sam Zell, who built a real estate empire and was known for his bets on distressed assets, died at the age of 81 due to complications from a recent illness, a statement from his private investment firm said on Thursday. Born in 1941 to Polish parents who escaped to the United States during the German invasion of Poland, Zell took a deep interest in real estate very early on. He began his career managing student housing apartments as an undergraduate at the University of Michigan and founded his chief investment vehicle, Equity Group Investments, in 1968.
With the Federal Reserve expected to be at the end of its interest-rate hiking cycle, investors are reassessing the fixed-income market—and looking to high-quality bonds with intermediate maturities as the best bet for stable income. Investment-grade corporate bonds are now yielding around 5%, up from about 2.8% two years ago. Such plump yields cushion bonds against the possibility of negative total returns if the pundits are wrong and the Fed keeps tightening.
Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) stock was rising following two price target lifts from analysts who are upbeat about the [development of artificial intelligence tools](https://www.barrons.com/articles/nvidia-stock-chips-ai-earnings-artificial-intelligence-faa9474b?mod=md_stockoverview_news) and the subsequent need for Nvidia AI-geared graphics processing units.
Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), NIO Inc. (NIO) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?
Dow Jones rose even as McCarthy saw 'a path' to agreement on the debt ceiling. Fed officials are divided on June rate pause.
Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to 3M (MMM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Nobody likes to begin Monday morning hearing bad news, but that’s what happened this week to investors when Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach downgraded four real estate investment trusts (REITs) to kick off the new market week. Analysts carry a lot of weight, and when one or more downgrades a stock, it can cause shares to drop by several percentage points in just a few days. For example, on March 23, Barclays Investment Bank analyst Anthony Powell downgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SL
"I'm actually pretty bullish," the founder of hedge fund Point72 Asset Management said at a private event, according to Bloomberg.
Nvidia earnings are set to rebound while AI leadership has excited investors in the leading chip stock. Nvidia stock is on a tear.
Rambus stock, fueled by AI and machine learning, is breaking out past a new buy point in today's stock market action.
Clients ask financial advisors the craziest things without knowing they're making huge money mistakes. Some are horrific.
Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials beat targets for its fiscal second quarter and guided higher than views for the current period.
Stocks rose on Thursday as America's largest retailer surprised to the upside with its quarterly earnings report.
The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Amazon (AMZN) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are shooting upwards Thursday after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest on Wednesday added 1.26 million shares to its kitty valued at $13 million. Thursday's session volume spiked to 84.4 million versus the 100-day average volume of 39.5 million. The data intelligence software firm posted upbeat quarterly numbers on May 8, reporting first-quarter sales of $525.19 million, up by 17.7% year-on-year, which beat the consensus estimate of $505.60 million. Palantir's
Jefferies said investors have yanked nearly $8 billion from ETFs focused on small-cap stocks since March, when banking turmoil jumped off.
The Oracle of Omaha has made it clear that he is still cautious about holding many bank stocks.