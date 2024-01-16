Analysts see over 7% upside in S&P 500 amid small-cap rally

UBS has increased its year-end target for the S&P 500 (GSPC) from 4,850 to 5,150— indicating over a 7% upside from the current level. This move follows the unexpected year-end rally triggered by the Federal Reserve's pivot on benchmark interest rates in December. The Russell 2000 has rallied over 16% since its October low, and analysts suggest that the positive call on small caps hinges on continued economic growth and robust consumer spending, challenging the notion of an impending recession.

Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer reports on these numbers and what this could indicate for the market in the coming days.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim