U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.62
    +34.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.53
    +318.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,632.84
    +50.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.42
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.93
    -0.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    +31.70 (+1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    27.42
    +0.92 (+3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0800
    -0.1090 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,938.13
    -865.92 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,454.78
    -16.63 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

Andrew Zimmern: The government's restaurant relief fund 'is just a start'

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the restaurant and food industry's battle to stay in business through the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ECB to inspect loans to shadow banks after Greensill, Archegos fiascos

    The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters. Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from. The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.

  • Peak LNG Looms in Europe With Investors Wary of New Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Utilities in Europe are scrambling to find alternative uses for liquefied natural gas projects in a sign that demand for new multi-billion euro import terminals has peaked.The viability of new LNG projects has never been more uncertain with European gas use expected to wane over the next two decades as ever-cheaper, greener energy sources take hold. The demand outlook means the payback period for gas assets such as LNG terminals is shrinking, according to Accenture Strategy.Germany’s Uniper SE is the latest to acknowledge waning investor appetite for new LNG capacity when it decided last month to turn a planned terminal into a hydrogen hub. It follows a similar project in Ireland that was redesigned to produce green hydrogen using power from an offshore wind park. RWE AG is exploring ways to handle imported hydrogen at a planned LNG facility in Germany.“Most European utilities don’t want to touch gas-related projects with a barge pole as companies seek to improve their ESG metrics, improve valuation and avoid stranded asset risks,” said Elchin Mammadov, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.Only a couple of years ago, Uniper and U.S. LNG developer NextDecade Corp. bet that new facilities to import LNG into Europe would look attractive to diversify fuel supplies amid abundant global production.The risk LNG developers face now is that billions is invested in new gas infrastructure that becomes unsaleable, or stranded, assets. Terminals under construction in Europe total 2.6 billion euros ($3.1 billion), and those in pre-construction would add another 13 billion euros, according to a survey by Global Energy Monitor.“Companies that remain excluded from the green bubble become less attractive,” said Nicolas Bouthors, an equity analyst at Alphavalue SAS in Paris, which is excluding fossil-fuel assets from its valuation of some energy companies. “It is ever more difficult to raise equity and green bonds are not a solution for such projects, which means energy companies have lost two important ways to finance LNG terminals.”Concerns about the long-term future of gas are making companies take steps “in the right direction for hydrogen,” said Deepa Venkateswaran, managing director at Bernstein Autonomous LLP. Still, hydrogen is unlikely to make a significant difference in the short term because the economics remain unknown, she said.With hydrogen technology still in its infancy and facing headwinds in its cost and complexity, not all LNG terminal projects in Europe are likely to be scrapped. As global trading of the fuel develops and Asian demand is set to boom for another two decades, LNG still plays a key role in Europe’s energy mix.Uniper is still active in northwest European and Spanish LNG regasification capacity and “we don’t see that changing any time soon,” Peter Abdo, the company’s chief commercial officer for LNG, said in an interview.For RWE, adding the ability to import hydrogen at its proposed terminal in Germany is a natural evolution from its LNG trading experience, according to Andree Stracke, chief executive officer of the utility’s trading unit.The role of gas as a transition fuel will be “increasingly scrutinized” said David Rabley, a managing director at Accenture Strategy. Any decision not to invest in gas or LNG will be tied to demand trends, he said.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • MetLife Shares Hit New Record High After Strong Q1 Earnings; Target Price $72 in Best Case

    MetLife, one of the largest life insurers in the world, reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of 2021 and said the worst impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind, sending shares to a record high on Wednesday.

  • U.K. Rates Markets Start Mapping Path to Higher Borrowing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should start preparing for higher U.K. borrowing costs, even if they take a while to materialize.That’s the view of strategists at UBS Group AG and NatWest Markets, who recommended positions that would benefit from an increase in interest rates in a year or two.While the Bank of England has signaled it will continue to support the economy with record-low interest rates and 150 billion pounds ($209 billion) of bond buying by year-end, the success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has super-charged the recovery and plans for a full reopening in June look to be on course.A market measure of price increases climbed to a decade-high last month. Any further rise in inflation expectations could prompt the Monetary Policy Committee to take stronger steps to control rising prices once the dust has settled, wrote John Wraith, head of U.K. and European rates at UBS.“In due course, the MPC will raise rates materially faster than is currently priced in, should inflation dynamics require them to do so,” said Wraith, adding that a further material rise in rates in one year “could be imminent.”To capture the move, he recommends paying one-year swaps, starting in two years against the overnight rate or targeting a higher premium on the one-year swap rate between the one- and three-year forward points.Such swaps exchange fixed-rate payments for floating-rate ones, and are used by investors ranging from pension funds to insurers, as well as companies managing their future liabilities.Meanwhile, NatWest Markets envisages a similar response by BOE policy makers to higher growth and inflation numbers, and doesn’t rule out a single 40-basis-point rate hike to 0.5% at some point in 2023. U.K. strategist Theo Chapsalis recommends paying two-year overnight rates one-year forward to position for such a move.The BOE announces its latest policy decision at 12 p.m. on Thursday, with money markets betting the central bank will keep interest rates steady for the remainder of the year before raising them about 45 basis points in two-year’s time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Cotinues Choppy Behavior

    The British pound has initially tried to rally during the trading session against the Japanese yen, but it certainly looks as if it is struggling to break out.

  • Volkswagen CEO says European battery plans could include JVs, IPOs

    Volkswagen is looking for outside money in its plan to build up to six battery cell factories in Europe by 2030, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Thursday, adding he was open to listing some of those activities on the stock exchange. Diess said the carmaker could not fund these plants alone. Volkswagen announced in March the battery factory plans, which are expected to have a capacity of 240 gigawatt hours.

  • Aston Martin posts smaller loss as sales more than double

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin posted a smaller first quarter loss in 2021 of 42.2 million pounds ($59 million) and said it continued to take steps towards profitability, as its sales to dealers more than doubled. That compared with the 110.1 million pound loss the luxury brand posted in the same period last year, when it brought in fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll to shore up its finances. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash.

  • Brazilian Real Extends Gains After ‘Sharp’ Rate Hike Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe Brazilian real advanced after the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by 75 basis points and promised another hike of the same size next month in a renewed push to bring inflation back to target.The currency was up 1.3% to 5.2853 per dollar as of 12:43 p.m. in New York, among the best performers in emerging markets. The real leads gains among major currencies in the past month, up 5.9% amid rising commodity prices, and analysts say the central bank decision opens room for more gains.Officials on Wednesday raised the Selic to 3.5%, in line with estimates from all economists in a Bloomberg survey and the guidance given by policy makers at their prior meeting in March. If it makes good on its promise, the bank will have raised borrowing costs by 225 basis points to 4.25% by June.“This more hawkish statement should bring short-term strength to the BRL,” Rabobank economists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos wrote in a note. “We had thought they would not signal the following step hike now.” They expect the central bank to raise rates to 5.5% by the end of the year and to 6.5% in 2022.The bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, is acting to rein in inflation that’s surged above the target ceiling to a four-year high. Food and fuel costs have jumped in recent months, and the government recently restarted emergency aid that will firm up demand. Put together, analysts see consumer prices above target this year and next amid an incipient recovery.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank tried to reach a compromise: it promised another sharp rate hike of 75 basis points in the next meeting, but warned that it is not ready yet to fully normalize monetary policy. Despite acknowledging the decline in underlying inflation and mentioning -- for the first time ever -- its dual mandate, we believe that the overall tone of the statement was somewhat hawkish.”--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistClick here for the full reportReal Has Scope to Gain After BCB’s Hiking Signal: Inside Brazil“They are continuing the hawkish tilt,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities in Toronto. “Hike aggressively sooner, and then create some breathing space for the real.”The central bank also reinforced that a “partial normalization of the policy rate remains appropriate to keep some degree of monetary stimulus during the economic recovery.”That suggests they don’t see the key rate climbing in this cycle to a neutral level that’s commonly pegged around 5.5%-6.5%.“However, the Committee emphasizes that there is no commitment with this plan, and that future steps of monetary policy could be adjusted to assure the achievement of the inflation target,” officials wrote in the statement.The swap rates curve fell 4 to 8 basis points, flattening after a low volatility open. Traders held onto their bets that the central bank will raise rates by another 275 basis points by the end of the year, which would take the benchmark to 6.25%. BNP Paribas on Thursday revised its forecast for the Selic to 6.5% from 5% saying rising inflation will lead officials to raise rates by more than expected.Nearing 8%For the first time, policy makers mentioned their secondary mandate of fostering full employment, introduced in the same law that gave the bank its long-sought formal autonomy earlier this year. Yet they offered a positive outlook, saying recent economic indicators have been better than expected despite the pandemic, and predicting uncertainties over growth to gradually return to normal.Last month, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration started paying out another round of monthly stipends at a total cost of 44 billion reais ($8.2 billion). Lawmakers have recently indicated they will seek an extension of that aid if the government does not accelerate plans for a new social program as the coronavirus continues to spread through the country.Read More: Brazil’s Budget Foreshadows Another Year of Massive SpendingConsumer prices rose 6.17% in the year through mid-April, and many economists see that reading approaching 8% in May. The central bank targets annual inflation at 3.75% this year, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.In their statement, policy makers wrote various measures of underlying inflation are already at the top of the range compatible with hitting their target. Complicating matters, commodity prices continue to increase, and higher energy costs are pressuring prices in the short-term.“The central bank is signaling it plans to get to a 5% Selic in 75-basis point hikes, though it leaves the space to change its mind,” said David Beker, chief Brazil economist at Bank of America Corp.(Updates asset performance in second and 10th paragraphs, adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • A $25 billion dogecoin whale lurks, but Robinhood CEO says ‘we don’t have significant positions in any of the coins we keep’

    Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets, speaking at a “fireside chat” on Thursday, attempts to dispel any lingering speculation that the brokerage may be a so-called dogecoin whale, maintaining a massive stockpile of the crypto for its own benefit.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Is Selling Off—and It May Get Worse

    The (ARKK) ETF (ticker: ARKK) delivered a 153% return in 2020. The ETF, which is actively managed by ARK Invest CEO and her team, is down 27% over the last three months, including an 13% decline in the past week alone.

  • Vaccine Stocks Pare Declines as Merkel Opposes Patent Waiver

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Covid-19 vaccine developers pared an earlier slump after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected a U.S. proposal to waive patent protections for coronavirus shots.Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, Novavax Inc. and CureVac NV fell sharply earlier on news the U.S. supported discussions for a waiver of the rights tp develop vaccines. The Biden administration’s plan would create “severe complications” for the production of vaccines, a German government spokeswoman said Thursday in an email.Pfizer reversed a bulk of its decline close 1% lower and BioNTech, which tumbled as much as 15% earlier, ended down 1.6% after Germany’s announcement. Moderna Inc. pared its steepest decline since Feb. 23 to trade 1.4% lower. CureVac erased almost half of its drop and NovaVax reversed its slump to close 0.5% higher.Some analysts had urged for caution to the news prior to Merkel’s announcement. The Biden administration’s plans will only open up a negotiation at the WTO and other countries and members remain unwilling, said Barclays analyst Carter Gould in a note.For Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat, U.S. support didn’t mean it was a “100% done deal” as other countries are also opposed. It “remains to be seen if U.S. leadership’s position sways others,” Raffat wrote in a note.U.S. support for a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines might be good news for the global inoculation campaign, but it’s an unwelcome turn for firms whose share prices have been buoyed by profits from coronavirus shots.With many countries struggling with a resurgence of the virus, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday the Biden administration will take part in negotiations for the text of a waiver of the rights at the World Trade Organization. The European Union said Thursday it was willing to participate.Across Asia, stocks linked to vaccine makers sank in Thursday trading.Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., which has the rights to develop and market BioNTech’s shot in China, plunged 14% in Hong Kong, the most ever. CanSino Biologics Inc., which makes one of China’s domestic vaccines, tanked 15%. In Japan, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., a local partner for AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine, slid 1.4%.Big BusinessVaccines have been a big business for the firms that make them, with Pfizer, BioNTech’s partner outside of China, raising its forecast for 2021 vaccine sales to $26 billion just this week. Shares of many of the U.S.-listed companies had fallen late in Wednesday’s regular trading session after Tai’s comments.Read more: Analysts say investor fears of U.S. vaccine waiver support are overblownThe U.S. move “probably isn’t great news for the vaccine manufacturers who will now face generic copies of their vaccine, but as the mutation of the virus has shown, continued research and innovation will be needed and that should provide those companies with future earnings from newer vaccines so I would expect the impact to be short-lived and possibly limited,” said Olivier d’Assier, head of APAC applied research at Qontigo GmbH.The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations condemned the move as “disappointing.”“A waiver is the simple but the wrong answer to what is a complex problem,” the group said in a statement. “Waiving patents of Covid-19 vaccines will not increase production nor provide practical solutions needed to battle this global health crisis.”(Updates U.S. stock moves third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It’s official: Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer

    Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange slumped 6% to $256.76 on Thursday, dropping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares just above the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, each sank at least 3.8%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 4.2% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 14%.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • Baby boomers: 'Why not head off trouble and try to control your last tango at the company?'

    Older workers were faced with an especially hard fallout from the pandemic.

  • There are two very real reasons Ethereum is taking off

    The crypto run this time has two features the 2017 version didn’t—institutional adoption and actual applications.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Papa John's eats analysts' profit forecasts for lunch thanks to this epic new pizza

    It pays to be in the stuffed crust pizza game if you are Papa John's.