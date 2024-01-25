Anheuser Busch announces huge ad campaign for the Superbowl

Anheuser Busch (BUD) announced on Thursday that it has big plans to showcase three of its beer brands during the Superbowl: Bud Light, Budweiser, and Michelob Ultra. According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, Superbowl ads can cost an average of $7 million for a 30-second slot.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to break down the latest development with Anheuser Busch and what it could mean going forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino