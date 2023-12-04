Another rate hike could trigger U.S. recession: CIO

STORY: U.S. Federal Reserve officials appear on track to end the year with interest rate hikes as a thing of the past but with a coming challenge over when and how to signal a turn to rate cuts that investors, politicians and the public may demand before the central bank is ready.

Manh believes, "If they stop here, keep rates where they are for the first two quarters of next year, navigate through this expected economic slowdown, and then start to cut interest rates towards the second half of the year."

He added that a rate cut not only could "navigate a soft landing but could lead to an ultimate economic recovery and good returns for both stock and bond markets over the next three years."