Apollo Global reached out to Paramount over potential deal: Axios

According to an Axios report, Apollo Global Management — the parent company of Yahoo — has reportedly reached out to Paramount Global (PARA, PARAA) to explore a potential deal. The private equity firm is said to be interested in either acquiring Paramount outright or purchasing some of its assets.

Yahoo Finance Entertainment Reporter Alexandra Canal breaks down the details.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith