Consumer prices rise 3.2% over last year as inflation remains elevated

Apple will allow direct app downloads from developers in Europe

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Apple (AAPL) will begin to allow apps to be downloaded directly from developer websites in Europe, falling in line with European Union (EU) regulations.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the latest development for Apple and what it could mean for the company moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

