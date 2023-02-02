U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,175.56
    +56.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,940.21
    -152.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,162.04
    +345.72 (+2.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.15
    +36.34 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    +0.21 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    -10.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3640
    -0.0330 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0115 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3810
    -0.5440 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,827.52
    +835.50 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.26
    -1.06 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Apple, Amazon, Alphabet earnings: What to expect

Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the expectations for Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet earnings.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 74% and 95% to Buy in 2023

    The Nasdaq Composite dipped into a bear market last year, and the tech-heavy index is still 28% off its high. Investors often overreact to good and bad news, so stocks tend to rise too high during bull markets and fall too far during bear markets. Warren Buffett hinted at that quirk of human nature when he said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • 3 Signs Carvana Has Hit the Wall

    Carvana stock has crashed back to Earth after a massive run, and these three indicators show just how bad things are.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • 3 Reasons to Love Coinbase Stock

    Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have gotten crushed since hitting public markets, but the business is in better shape than you might think. There's billions of dollars in cash on the balance sheet, and there are growing revenue sources from USDC and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staking.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Exxon Mobil Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$402.2b (up 44% from FY 2021). Net...

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023

    Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.

  • 2 Dividend Growth Beasts That Have Tripled Their Payouts Within 7 Years

    Did you know that if a company were to increase its dividends by 5% per year, it would take 14 years for its payouts to double? A couple of stocks with the most aggressive dividend growth records you can invest in today are UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group may not strike income investors as an ideal dividend stock to buy, as it yields just under 1.4%, which is below the S&P 500's current average yield of 1.7%.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Increase Their Payouts in February

    Dividend investors should consider loading up on these stocks as this could be a good year for both of their businesses.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Costco Reports a Majorly Successful Member Renewal Rate. Time to Buy?

    There's one really big number at Costco that investors have to watch, and a second one that's nearly as important.

  • Waste Management Stock Drops After Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

    Shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) slumped after it reported its fiscal year and fourth-quarter earnings. The company fell short of analyst expectations, but Jamie Louko explains why he's still holding on to shares of this stalwart in this episode.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Misses Interest Payments. The Stock Soars.

    The company failed to pay more than $28 million in interest payments on three tranches of notes due Feb. 1.

  • 2 Cheap Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market in 2023 That Could Be Magnificent Buys Right Now

    These tech stocks have gotten off to a flying start this year, and may spring a positive surprise following a woeful 2022.

  • Analysts Estimate Affirm Holdings (AFRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Affirm Holdings (AFRM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Sallie Mae (SLM) Incurs Q4 Loss as Provisions Jump, Stock Dips

    Significant rise in provisions on the deteriorating economic outlook, non-interest loss and higher costs result in Sallie Mae (SLM) incurring a loss in Q4.

  • Analyst urges patience with Intel CEO Gelsinger's turnaround effort

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) has been battered in recent months, but do its recent losses mean the end of the company? One analyst, writing in Forbes on Thursday, says CEO Pat Gelsinger is taking Intel through a major turnaround effort that was necessary for the troubled company. "Truly, these are dark financial times for Intel," Steven Leibson of Tirias Research writes.