Apple is 'behind the curve' on generative AI: Analyst

In 2023, the tech sector has displayed significant growth, particularly driven by the adoption of generative AI models. TECHnalysis Research, LLC President and Chief Analyst Bob O'Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss key trends and companies shaping this growth.

“Most people in their jobs, have yet to experience it [generative AI],” O'Donnell states, who notes the rollout is just the beginning for most companies and expects an “explosion” for companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

While several of the Magnificent Seven tech stocks have ventured into the artificial intelligence space, O'Donnell believes that Apple (AAPL) is falling behind its competition. “Apple is behind the curve, on this one,” O'Donnell says.

