Apple can't rely on new devices to drive stock: Analyst

Apple (AAPL) debuted its new iPhone 15 in stores today, but some are not convinced the latest gadget will help the company's big picture. D.A. Davidson Managing Director, and Senior Research Analyst, Tom Forte, currently has a neutral rating on the stock. He told Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Akiko Fujita that "The company, for its part, already told us that it expects revenue to, once again, decline in the September quarter despite the fact they're launching a new iPhone", leaving many to remain uncertain about the company's current growth outlook.

