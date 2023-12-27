Apple designer Jony Ive, Sam Altman team up for AI hardware

According to a report form Bloomberg, Jony Ive — the man behind the design of Apple's (AAPL) iPhone, iPod, and iPad — will team up with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and outgoing Apple executive Tang Tan to work on AI hardware together at Ive's design firm LoveFrom. Reportedly, more than 20 former Apple employees have left to join LoveFrom.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith break down the latest development for the companies.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Video Transcript

BRAD SMITH: OpenAI might be getting closer to its first AI hardware device. Legendary designer, Jony Ive and OpenAI's Sam Altman enlisting a team to work on a new AI hardware project for the company. Outgoing Apple executive Tang Tan will join Ive's design firm LoveFrom, which will shape the look and capabilities of the new products according to Bloomberg.

This is the biggest project Ive's company has taken on since he left Apple in 2019. Designer, of course, famous for the products. Yeah, look at that resume. Put that on LinkedIn, baby. Yeah, seriously. You won't be out of a job for long. Well, you probably just start your own. But the products he helps create under Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, including iPhone, the iPad, the Mac as you're seeing here on the screen.

The OpenAI project is in a very kind of early stage at this point, we should note. Bloomberg reporting that Ive's and the company are just beginning to build this team. And you think of what capabilities would really need to be embedded within this technology in order for it to see reception upon any type of announcement or whatever this hardware was that they were able to concoct

BRIAN SOZZI: I mean, I think this is right now, it looks to be a glamor project for two folks with very big names and a lot of money in their back pockets. How are they going to replace my iPhone that I've helped to create at some point?

Story continues

BRAD SMITH: What if you don't need-- what if you don't need to carry, spun around it anymore?

BRIAN SOZZI: What does that look like? Is it a piece of plastic put on my lapel? We've had this Spartan products out there right now trying to do just that. Do I need that on me? And where does that information go? I don't care about goggles, AI goggles. I think you're seeing Apple trying to-- going to release those at some point next year. So what? What is the new form factor even look like? It's unclear. I'm very curious to ultimately see what these groups produce, if anything.

BRAD SMITH: Well, I think the curve ultimately comes back to how you normalize what you previously would have done, but tethered to one specific space or experience. You weren't carrying around your landline phone when you grew up.

BRIAN SOZZI: I tried.

BRAD SMITH: And because of that now you have your iPhone or your smartphone. We're not carrying around our televisions everywhere. We're simply just watching them on smaller devices or trying to pair them with some other type of hardware that can essentially create that same type of experience elsewhere.

So where am I getting at with this, I think the headset as much as it catches flack, as much as it's wonky and the design right now, if they're able to trim down exactly what it looks like. Make it more akin to just glasses that people are putting on instead of some strap that you've got to put behind the back of your head to make sure that this heavy thing that has to charge for who knows how long is able to make sure that it gets you throughout the day. And then immersed within that some type of artificial intelligence.

Look, I'm not the designer. I'm just saying that that's what the curve is. You've got to normalize taking something from one environment and putting it into an everyday on the go use space.

BRIAN SOZZI: So then is this Microsoft's back door way to finally getting in the phone space or some type of space? I mean, this is a company that clearly missed out on this entire market to Apple. And naturally, they're invested in OpenAI. It's unclear.

BRAD SMITH: It is. I mean, for-- yeah, that $10 billion investment, which they've only dispersed a fraction of that to this point as it's become reported. I think most notably here, it's just a matter of how they can then layer on all of the other existing services that they do have and the Copilot and whatnot on top of whatever hardware device that looks like.

BRIAN SOZZI: Imagine trying to walk around with your landline phone.

BRAD SMITH: I don't want to.

BRIAN SOZZI: I don't want to.

BRAD SMITH: Look, this has been just fine.

BRIAN SOZZI: It's fair enough.